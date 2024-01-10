Oil flat as traders await official data on U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures trade near unchanged as traders await an official update on U.S. crude and product inventories.

Edison Partners Backs Utility Service Provider 120Water

The growth-capital firm led a $43 million investment for a majority stake in the business.

Endo Wins Court Permission to Solicit Votes on Restructuring Plan

Pharmaceutical company Endo International won bankruptcy court approval to start soliciting votes for a restructuring plan that would pay $600 million to government agencies and private institutions affected by the opioid epidemic.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Eversource, Orsted and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

Record U.S. oil production sparks battle for market share with Saudi Arabia and OPEC+

U.S. oil production is back at record levels, sparking a battle for market share with Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ tries to keep global crude supplies in check.

GE Gets Biggest Onshore Wind Order Ever Ahead of Split Up.

Pattern Energy order some 674 onshore wind turbines with a 4.3 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity from General Electric.

Oil Prices Are Up. Coal Won't Be So Lucky.

Global coal production is growing healthily, making a return to 2022's prices unlikely.

America Has Plenty of Natural Gas. So Why Is New England Left Out in the Cold?

Threatened closure of a Massachusetts import facility sparks worry about the Northeast's energy supplies.

EIA expects solar to lead U.S. power generation growth as coal demand drops

Solar power is expected to be the top source of growth for U.S. electricity generation this year and next, as coal production and demand decline, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration.

