Natural-gas futures settle at highest since mid-November, up 6 sessions in a row

Natural-gas futures climbed by more than 7% on Tuesday to settle at their highest since mid-November, up a sixth session in a row.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

Record U.S. oil production sparks battle for market share with Saudi Arabia and OPEC+

U.S. oil production is back at record levels, sparking a battle for market share with Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ tries to keep global crude supplies in check.

GE Gets Biggest Onshore Wind Order Ever Ahead of Split Up.

Pattern Energy order some 674 onshore wind turbines with a 4.3 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity from General Electric.

Oil Prices Are Up. Coal Won't Be So Lucky.

Global coal production is growing healthily, making a return to 2022's prices unlikely.

America Has Plenty of Natural Gas. So Why Is New England Left Out in the Cold?

Threatened closure of a Massachusetts import facility sparks worry about the Northeast's energy supplies.

EIA expects solar to lead U.S. power generation growth as coal demand drops

Solar power is expected to be the top source of growth for U.S. electricity generation this year and next, as coal production and demand decline, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the green transition in Canada, Gabon oil production, Orsted, Eversource, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Nord Stream Probe Hampered by Resistance From Poland

Investigators hope Warsaw's new government will help to shed light on the gas-pipeline attack after the previous administration failed to fully cooperate.

Brookfield's Jehangir Vevaina Sees Opportunities in Energy Security Drive

The managing partner expects the asset manager to benefit from government efforts to expand local renewable-energy sources.

