Santos Raises Dividend Despite Annual Profit Fall

Santos reported a 33% fall in annual profit on the back of lower production and sales revenue, in a challenging year that included merger talks with Woodside Energy that ultimately went nowhere.

Oil prices settle lower after hitting 3-month high last week, as traders monitor Middle East tensions

Oil futures fell by more than 1% on Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from a three-day holiday weekend.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

The Secret Oil-Trading Ring That Funds Russia's War

A little-known trader from Azerbaijan assembled a clandestine network that moves vast quantities of petroleum to China, India and other new markets

America's Oil Power Might Be Near Its Peak

Gushers of new U.S. crude have helped cap soaring oil prices despite OPEC production cuts and global turmoil, but that growth is expected to slow dramatically this year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on gasoline prices, Mozambique's natural gas exports, Iberdrola's full-year results, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America's Busiest Oil Field

Plans to store used nuclear fuel temporarily in the Permian Basin could boost the nuclear sector, but oil-and-gas producers are pushing back.

U.S. oil prices settle at highest since November, post back-to-back weekly gains

Oil futures climbed for the week as investors weighed the outlook for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty about the outlook for crude demand.

Rockland Targets Gas-Fired Backup Power Plants With New $700 Million Fund

The private-equity firm figures natural gas-burning power plants will rise in value as renewable energy use expands.

Eni Earnings Hit by Weaker Prices

Eni's earnings fell in the fourth quarter, with operating profit down 23%, hit by lower oil and natural-gas prices.

