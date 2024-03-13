Oil settles lower after rise in U.S. CPI and OPEC's unchanged demand forecast

U.S. and global benchmark crude futures ended lower on Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.

OPEC Holds Demand View Steady, Raises 2024 Economic Forecast

OPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data, OPEC Report

Oil prices rose ahead of key U.S. inflation data and OPEC's monthly oil-market report.

EQT and Equitrans Midstream to Combine in Big Natural-Gas Deal

The all-stock transaction will reunite EQT with its former pipeline business.

Saudi Aramco Hikes Dividend, Adjusts Spending

Saudi Arabia's national oil company raised its dividend payouts for last year after it achieved its second-highest ever net profit and said investment plans to 2028 would be reduced by an abandoned plan to boost production.

Elliott Bets $500 Million on Gas Producer Backed by Quantum

Paul Singer's Elliott Investment is plowing money into a $1.6 billion continuation fund that lets Quantum Capital retain HG Energy as an investment.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Read about Ballard Power, Aramco, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

BP Claws Back $2.3 Million From Ex-CEO

BP clawed back a further $2.3 million from ex-boss Bernard Looney's remuneration package following his dismissal in December.

From Chevron to Occidental, Oil Mergers Run Into New Challenges

M&A has been the big trend in oil and gas for the past six months, with over $190 billion worth of transactions signed in 2023.

Power Lines Sparked Largest Wildfire in Texas History

Xcel Energy said it believes its own facilities have been involved in starting massive wildfires still raging in Texas.

