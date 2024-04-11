ECB Signals It's Moving Closer to a Rate Cut

Officials held rates steady as they weigh the prospect of cutting before the Fed.

Producer Prices Rise 0.2% in March in Favorable Surprise on Inflation

The March producer price index, or PPI, follows a series of disappointing data on inflation.

Jobless claims retreat again to 211,000 in another sign of labor-market strength

New unemployment filings are extremely low

Nasdaq Moves Higher, Dow Slips After PPI Data Lands

U.S. stocks were mostly higher after wholesale price data came in slightly lower than expected.

Fed's Williams sees inflation falling 'closer' to 2% target by next year

"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2%, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we've seen in some recent inflation readings," Williams said Thursday.

Fed's Collins: Recent data 'reduces the urgency to ease'

Recent labor market and inflation data highlight the need for the U.S. central bank to be patient about monetary policy, and has reduced the "urgency" to cut interest rates, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Thursday.

IMF Chief Warns Central Banks Against Cutting Too Soon

Central banks should resist the temptation to lower their key interest rates too early and risk a resurgence of inflation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Mortgage Rates Near 7% Again

The uptick threatens the housing revival that many had hoped for this year.

OPEC Sticks to Oil Demand View, Cuts Non-OPEC Supply Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.

Fed Rate Cuts Are Now a Matter of If, Not Just When

U.S. central bank officials started the year with the wind seemingly at their backs. No more.

