Tech Stock Rebound Sends Nasdaq Composite to New Record

Softer-than-expected wholesale price data offers some relief to inflation-worried investors.

Producer Prices Rise 0.2% in March in Favorable Surprise on Inflation

The March producer price index, or PPI, follows a series of disappointing data on inflation.

Fed's Williams sees inflation falling 'closer' to 2% target by next year

"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2%, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we've seen in some recent inflation readings," Williams said Thursday.

Iranian Attack Expected on Israel in Next Two Days

Israel is preparing for a direct assault as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Keeping Guard Up Against Inflation

South Korea's central bank held its base rate steady for a 10th consecutive time as widely expected, keeping its guard up against still-stubborn inflation.

South Korea's Stock Market Needs a Jump-Start

Samsung and other companies in South Korea need to shed the "Korea discount" and catch up to global peers.

Singapore Central Bank Keeps Policy Unchanged

Singapore's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged for a fourth straight time, saying current settings are needed to keep imported inflation and domestic cost pressures in check.

ECB Signals It's Moving Closer to a Rate Cut

Officials held rates steady as they weigh the prospect of cutting before the Fed.

OPEC Sticks to Oil Demand View, Cuts Non-OPEC Supply Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.

Jobless claims retreat again to 211,000 in another sign of labor-market strength

New unemployment filings are extremely low

