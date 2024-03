U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Try to Guess Fed's Rate Path

Producer prices came in hotter than expected, indexes down.

U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expected

Producer prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month, double the 0.3% gain economists were expecting..

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in February compared with a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. That was less than the 0.8% increase economists had forecast.

Jobless claims dip to 209,000 and still show no sign of rising layoffs

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week slipped to 209,000 and continued to signal a strong labor market and low level of layoffs.

Corporate defaults are happening at fastest pace since financial crisis, according to S&P

Companies around the world are defaulting on their debt at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as high interest rates and stubborn inflation continue to take their toll, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.

IEA Slightly Raises Oil-Demand Growth View But Cuts Supply Forecast

The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth this year on an improved outlook in the U.S. and increased bunkering, while it cut estimates for global supply on lower output expectations from OPEC+.

Biden Jump-Starts Electric-Vehicle Push With Massive Lithium Loan

Lithium Americas is on track to get a $2.26 billion loan for its Thacker Pass mine.

Why That Hot Biotech IPO Could Be a Winner

Biotechnology IPOs tend to do well over the long term just as financing markets begin to thaw, an analysis shows.

Biden Opposition to Takeover of U.S. Steel Comes After Months of Lobbying

Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel fits President Biden's agenda, but rival Cleveland-Cliffs and union have stirred up opposition.

Gold Trades at Record Highs, But Will It Lose Its Shine?

Some analysts forecast gold will climb even higher over the course of the year, but others argue prices are likely to drop in the short-term.

