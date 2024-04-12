Tech Stock Rebound Sends Nasdaq Composite to New Record

Softer-than-expected wholesale price data offers some relief to inflation-worried investors.

Producer Prices Rise 0.2% in March in Favorable Surprise on Inflation

The March producer price index, or PPI, follows a series of disappointing data on inflation.

Fed's Williams sees inflation falling 'closer' to 2% target by next year

"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2%, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we've seen in some recent inflation readings," Williams said Thursday.

Iranian Attack Expected on Israel in Next Two Days

Israel is preparing for a direct assault as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ECB Signals It's Moving Closer to a Rate Cut

Officials held rates steady as they weigh the prospect of cutting before the Fed.

OPEC Sticks to Oil Demand View, Cuts Non-OPEC Supply Growth Forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but lowered its forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year and next.

Singapore Central Bank Keeps Policy Unchanged

Singapore's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged for a fourth straight time, saying current settings are needed to keep imported inflation and domestic cost pressures in check.

Jobless claims retreat again to 211,000 in another sign of labor-market strength

New unemployment filings are extremely low

IMF Chief Warns Central Banks Against Cutting Too Soon

Central banks should resist the temptation to lower their key interest rates too early and risk a resurgence of inflation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Silver has outpaced the strength of gold's gain so far this year

Silver prices have gained ground on the heels of a rally in gold, with prices for the white metal on Thursday settling at a nearly three-year high and outpacing the strength of gold's gain in the year to date.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 2115ET