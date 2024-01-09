U.S. trade deficit narrows 2% to $63.2 billion. GDP may get a lift.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed 2% to $63.2 billion in November after a decline in imports, in a potential lift to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

These traders bet on surprise blip higher in key December inflation reading

Inflation traders are positioning for a slightly bigger-than-expected blip higher in the annual headline rate of Thursday's consumer price report for December.

SEC's Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Could Go a Few Different Ways

The agency is widely expected to OK the first funds to hold the token, but there are no guarantees.

U.S. stocks skid with inflation data and earnings ahead

U.S. stocks are lower Tuesday morning as investors rethink near-term interest rate cut chances while waiting for inflation data and earnings results later in the week.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

Swiss National Bank Rules Out Payouts After Losing $3.5 Billion Last Year China Becomes the World's Biggest Auto Exporter-With Help From Russia

China's overseas auto sales surged to a record last year, on track to surpass Japan as the world's biggest exporter and marking a tectonic shift for the global auto industry.

The Insurance Market Is Healing

Higher prices and lower interest rates are drawing more capital into reinsurance, which can ultimately benefit home and auto policies.

Record U.S. oil production sparks battle for market share with Saudi Arabia and OPEC+

U.S. oil production is back at record levels, sparking a battle for market share with Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ tries to keep global crude supplies in check.

New Data-Center Property Investment Signals AI Boom

Two investment firms are buying stakes in Vantage Data Centers for a high valuation.

