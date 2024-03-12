Inflation Picks Up to 3.2%, Slightly Hotter Than Expected

The consumer-price index rose faster than expected last month, introducing greater uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

OPEC Holds Demand View Steady, Raises 2024 Economic Forecast

OPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

Stocks Higher After Inflation Comes in Hotter Than Expected

Major stock indexes were higher after February's hotter-than-expected inflation data did little to change investors' rate-cut expectations for this year.

Video: Breaking Down the February CPI Report

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin explains how the inflation data will leave the Federal Reserve with some tough choices.

Small-Business Bankruptcies Surge Ahead of Potential Law Change

The 78% rise in subchapter V petitions under chapter 11 in February was also due to pressures to repay pandemic loans and high-interest debt, lawyers say.

U.S. Small Business Optimism Weakens on Inflation Worries

The National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index declined to 89.4 from 89.9 in January, weaker than expectations of an increase to 90.2.

BOJ Likely to Move Slowly on Raising Rates, Sources Say

The Bank of Japan is likely to move slowly in raising interest rates above zero even if it decides to end its negative interest-rate policy, according to people familiar with the central bank's thinking.

Concrete Is One of the World's Worst Pollutants. Making It Green Is a Booming Business.

Concrete accounts for more than 7% of global carbon emissions, according to some estimates.

U.K. Labor Market Cools Slightly

U.K. wage growth eased marginally in the three months to January, as the unemployment rate ticked up, a small relief to Bank of England policymakers hoping that labor pressures would ease ahead of expected interest-rate cuts later this year.

China's 'Two Sessions' Doesn't Show Clear Path to Recovery

Anticipation heading into China's first major policy meeting had been high with expectations for a stronger stimulus to jump-start recovery in China's slowing economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 1515ET