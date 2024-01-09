Nasdaq Edges Higher, Continuing Climb

U.S. indexes remained in negative territory to start the year.

SEC Chair Denies Bitcoin ETF Has Been Approved

Gary Gensler says agency's official X account incorrectly said the funds had been OK'd.

These traders bet on surprise blip higher in key December inflation reading

Inflation traders are positioning for a slightly bigger-than-expected blip higher in the annual headline rate of Thursday's consumer price report for December.

Finra Calls AI 'Emerging Risk' in Annual Regulatory Report

Wall Street's self-regulator has classified artificial intelligence an "emerging risk" in its annual regulatory report, saying that deploying AI in the financial industry could affect virtually all aspects of a broker-dealer's operations.

Fed will let emergency loan program expire, top official says

The Federal Reserve has no plans to extend an emergency loan program it launched last year to bolster the capacity of the banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

U.S. trade deficit narrows 2% to $63.2 billion. GDP may get a lift.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed 2% to $63.2 billion in November after a decline in imports, in a potential lift to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

Uranium Rally Still Has Fuel

The price of the nuclear fuel has hit its highest level since 2007. The market is only getting tighter.

Record U.S. oil production sparks battle for market share with Saudi Arabia and OPEC+

U.S. oil production is back at record levels, sparking a battle for market share with Saudi Arabia as OPEC+ tries to keep global crude supplies in check.

Swiss National Bank Rules Out Payouts After Losing $3.5 Billion Last Year China Becomes the World's Biggest Auto Exporter-With Help From Russia

China's overseas auto sales surged to a record last year, on track to surpass Japan as the world's biggest exporter and marking a tectonic shift for the global auto industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 1715ET