Stocks Drop After Hot Inflation Report Clouds Rate-Cut Outlook

Tuesday's session was the worst CPI day for stocks since 2022.

Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Clouds Rate-Cut Outlook

Inflation cooled to 3.1% in January, while underlying prices ticked up slightly more than expected.

OPEC Sticks to Oil-Demand Growth View, Lifts Economic Forecast

OPEC left its expectations for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast amid easing inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

Video: Why Inflation Is Holding Above 3%

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest inflation report and explains the most important details for investors.

Cyber Vendors See Signs of Market Recovery

After a year marked by layoffs and belt-tightening, providers say security chiefs are spending again.

Canada Real-Estate Sales Heat Up, Adding Headwind to Inflation Fight

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is forecasting a 16% jump in sales this year from 2023.

Warehousing Demand Is Starting to Shrink

Subleases are surging as companies pare back storage capacity they built up during the pandemic.

Bitcoin Soars to $50,000. Can Crypto Follow the S&P 500 to Record Highs?

Bitcoin prices surge to their highest levels since late 2021, driven by multiple positive factors that suggest momentum behind the gains.

China's Shipyards Are Ready for a Protracted War. America's Aren't.

As leader Xi Jinping tries to reshape the world order in peacetime and prepares to prevail over rivals during war, his nation's shipbuilding empire is a pivotal strategic asset.

U.S. Proposes Requiring Investment Advisers to Put in Place Anti-Money-Laundering Controls

The proposed rule would require many U.S. investment advisers to start detecting and reporting suspected money laundering to the U.S. government.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-24 1715ET