Dow Opens Lower After Central Bankers Push Back Against Rate Cuts

Stocks were lower, extending their recent pullback from the "everything rally" of late 2023. The S&P 500, Dow industrials and Nasdaq Composite declined.

Consumers Start 2024 on Strong Footing After a Jolly Holiday

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in December from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a larger gain than economists expected.

Faster U.K. inflation and China growth worries hit London's FTSE 100 hard

London's FTSE 100 led declines in European bourses on Wednesday as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as housebuilders, real estate and utilities felt the force of a surprise uptick in U.K. inflation.

Import prices flat in December, a stronger reading than expected

The import price index were unchanged in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal were expecting a 0.6% decline.

Analysis: Dollar Could Rise in Coming Months as Rate-Cut Prospects Dwindle, Euro Weakens

The dollar was expected to break higher against the euro as investors scale back excessive U.S. rate-cut expectations while a fragile eurozone economy weighs on the single currency.

OPEC Expects Global Oil Demand to Slow in 2025

OPEC said it expects global oil demand to slow next year, even as it raised its economic forecast as easing inflation spurs global growth.

Analysis: Europe Braces for Trade Hit as Global Commerce Slows

Europe's trade relationships are set to suffer as global conflicts and protectionism open a chillier chapter in international commerce, hitting growth on the continent.

Mortgage demand jumps 10% as rates fall across the board

Mortgage applications rose 10.4% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.75%.

Markets Expect Rate Cuts Soon. Central Banks Say Not So Fast.

Officials will probably loosen monetary policy in 2024, but they have reasons to move more slowly than investors are betting.

The U.S. is breaking oil-production records with fewer drilling rigs. Here's how.

U.S. oil production is back in record territory with far fewer drilling rigs than at the previous peak.

