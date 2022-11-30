Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. Brent Oil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  17:27 30/11/2022 GMT
86.63 USD   +2.03%
OPEC'S QUOTA-BOUND MEMBERS COMPLY WITH 163% OF PLEDGED CUTS IN N…

11/30/2022 | 05:15pm GMT
OPEC'S QUOTA-BOUND MEMBERS COMPLY WITH 163% OF PLEDGED CUTS IN NOVEMBER -REUTERS SURVEY


© Reuters 2022
All news about BRENT OIL
05:33pICE Midday: Soyoil Price Drop Drags Canola Down
DJ
05:32pFed Chair Powell's Likely Hawkish Speech in Next Few Hours Keeps US Equities Mixed
MT
05:20pOPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey
RE
05:17pU.S. oil output climbs to highest since March 2020 - EIA
RE
05:15pOpec's quota-bound members undershoot nov output target by 800,0…
RE
05:15pOpec's quota-bound members comply with 163% of pledged cuts in n…
RE
05:15pOpec november oil output falls 710,000 bpd from october to 29.10…
RE
05:15pGoldman Sachs Sees Canada's GDP Growth Slowing in Q4 on Moderating Domestic Demand, Low..
MT
05:15pPositive Eurozone Inflation Surprise Snaps European Equities Losing Streak
MT
05:06pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: European markets in the green; US GDP rises
AN
Chart BRENT OIL
Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral