Shares of oil-and-gas drillers fell alongside crude-oil futures, which dropped Wednesday following a surprise postponement of an OPEC+ meeting.

Energy traders were anticipating a pivotal moment over the weekend, as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and representatives of Russian-affiliated nations that have supported the cartel in recent years reconsidered production targets at a meeting in Vienna. The meeting is now set to take place on Nov. 30, amid signs of disagreement about the extent of production caps. Israel and Palestine prepared to observe a ceasefire as negotiators sought the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas custody.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles also surprised, rising by 8.7 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17, compared with analysts' expectations of a 100,000-barrel increase.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell as low as $73.79 a barrel before regaining some ground.

The SPDR Select Sector Energy exchange-traded fund, which tracks the energy industry group of the S&P 500, edged lower.

