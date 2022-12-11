Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. Brent Oil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:59 2022-12-09 pm EST
76.63 USD   +0.24%
03:21aSaudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making
RE
02:31aSaudi Arabia's GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3 -statistics authority
RE
01:25aU.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making

12/11/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIYADH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that he insists every OPEC+ alliance member take part in decision-making, adding that latest global developments have proved the group took the right decision.

"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer, be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum in Riyadh on the back of the kingdom's 2023 budget announcements.

"Consensus has positive implications on the market." (Reporting by Aziz El Yakoubi in Riyadh and Ghaida Ghantous and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BRENT OIL
03:21aSaudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making
RE
02:31aSaudi Arabia's GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3 -statistics authority
RE
01:25aU.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -F..
RE
12/10Kansas residents hold their nose as crews mop up massive U.S. oil spill
RE
12/10UAE official says European ties with Gulf 'should not be transactional'
RE
12/10OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability
RE
12/10OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays instrumental role in supporting market stability - statemen..
RE
12/10Opec secretary general says opec+ continues to play an instrumen…
RE
12/10Residents hold their nose as crews mop up huge U.S. oil spill
RE
12/10Romania defuses mine drifting near its Black Sea shore
RE
More news
Chart BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish