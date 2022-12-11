Saudi energy min: all OPEC+ members participate in decision-making

RIYADH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday that he insists every OPEC+
alliance member take part in decision-making, adding that latest
global developments have proved the group took the right
decision.
"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to
insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer,
be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum in
Riyadh on the back of the kingdom's 2023 budget announcements.
"Consensus has positive implications on the market."
