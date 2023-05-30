* TSX ends down 228.25 points, or 1.1%, at 19,739.70

* Posts its lowest closing level since March 28

* Energy falls 2.1%; oil settles 4.4% lower

* Materials sector loses 1.6%

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid on Tuesday to its lowest closing level in two months, with the energy sector among the biggest decliners in a broad-based slide as oil prices tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 228.25 points, or 1.1%, at 19,739.70, its lowest close since March 28. All 10 major sectors ended lower.

Wall Street shares were mixed as investors weighed prospects of a deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling passing in Congress.

"Energy was one of the sectors that did well last year as many people thought that with what's going on in Russia and Ukraine, prices would skyrocket," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

"But that was overdone and now what's taken hold is this notion of a global growth slowdown."

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence slipping to a six-month low. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including commodities.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 2.1% as the price of oil settled 4.4% lower at $69.46 a barrel.

Oil prices fell as mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of this weekend's OPEC+ meeting.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as copper prices fell, while heavily weighted financials were down 1.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Richard Chang)