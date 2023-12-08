Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher on Friday, with futures down 0.18%.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American said it aimed to reduce costs across its businesses by the end of 2024, reducing production by about 4%.

* BERKELEY: British high-end homebuilder Berkeley joined its sector peers in underscoring the

difficult trading conditions

in the housing market, as high mortgage costs and weak macroeconomic backdrop continue to drive buyers away.

* FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT: Gambling group Flutter Entertainment said it was working towards an effective listing date of Jan. 29 for its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange and also plans to cancel its secondary listing in Dublin the same day.

*IG: British online trading platform IG Group named Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive officer, effective January 2024.

* SHELL: Shell sees a $5 billion offshore oil investment opportunity in Nigeria and pledged to spend a further $1 billion in five to 10 years to boost natural gas output for domestic supplies and exports, a presidential spokesperson said on Thursday, citing Shell's director of gas and upstream operations.

* METALS: Copper prices

advanced

, buoyed by expectations of improving demand from top metals consumer China after the country's exports data showed signs of recovery.

* OIL: Oil benchmarks were headed for a seventh straight weekly decline on worries over a global supply surplus and weak Chinese demand, although prices recovered ground on Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7933 pounds) (Reporting by Zainab Saifuddin Saifee in Bengaluru)