Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.17%.

* METRO BANK: British lender Metro Bank on Thursday announced plans to lay off 20% of its headcount as part of its cost-cutting drive to save up to 50 million pounds ($63.51 million) a year.

* Dr MARTENS: Britain's Dr Martens

forecast

its annual revenue to decline and profit to be below market expectations.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS: Mitchells & Butlers Plc on Thursday

posted

an about 8% fall in its annual profit, pulled down by higher input costs.

* INSURANCE: Health insurance

rates

in Britain are likely to soar by at least 20% next year due to the surging number and cost of claims, industry advisers say.

* CAR PRODUCTION: British vehicle makers are expected to produce about a million cars this year, well above an earlier forecast, an industry body said.

* BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: British businesses were their most optimistic in almost two years in November, boosted by growing hopes about the economy, according to a Lloyds Bank survey.

* GOLD: Gold prices consolidated in a tight range on Thursday, hovering close to a near seven-month high.

* OIL: Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors maintained caution ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where production cuts are expected.

* METAL: London copper prices rose, on track for their first monthly gain in four months.

* FTSE 100: Britain's FTSE 100 slipped for the third straight day on Wednesday following hawkish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Hani Kollathodi)