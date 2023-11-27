
By Alex Lawler
       LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of
OPEC are scheduled to meet online on Thursday and could make further changes to
an agreement that already limits supply into 2024, according to analysts and
OPEC+ sources, to support the market.
    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by
Russia, known as OPEC+, delayed the meeting from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said
this was because of a disagreement over output levels for African producers,
although sources have since said the group has moved closer to a compromise on
this issue.
    OPEC+ negotiations over production quotas have often been difficult in the
past, most recently at their June meeting.

    WHAT IS AGREED ALREADY?
    OPEC+ after long negotiations in June extended oil output cuts of 3.66
million barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of daily global demand, until the end
of 2024.
    In addition, Saudi Arabia is making a 1 million-bpd voluntary reduction in
output until the end of December 2023. A Russian cut in oil exports of 300,000
bpd also lasts until the end of 2023.
    The group aims to produce a combined 40.58 million bpd next year after
adjusting baselines and targets for several countries versus levels used this
year.
    Targets for several African members were reduced for 2024 to bring them in
line with declining production levels. The agreement also allows the United Arab
Emirates, which has been boosting its production capacity, to increase output in
2024.
    Current OPEC+ production levels as of October 2023 stand at 38.19 million
bpd and they include the additional voluntary cuts by Saudi and Russia amounting
to 1.3 million bpd. It is not clear if those cuts would be extended into 2024.  
    
    WHAT MORE COULD THEY DO ON THURSDAY?
    An OPEC+ source said he expected there to be an option for a "collective
further reduction" on Thursday, without providing details. OPEC+ sources earlier
this month said the group was set to consider additional cuts.
    OPEC+ could further revise 2024 targets for Nigeria, Angola and Congo after
reviews by outside analysts, it said in June. Angola and Congo are pumping below
their 2024 targets due to falling capacity, while Nigeria has moved closer to,
or surpassed its 2024 target in recent months according to some assessments. 
    Some analysts, including Energy Aspects, have said they expect Saudi Arabia
to extend its 1 million bpd voluntary cut to at least the first quarter of 2024.

    The following table shows OPEC+ production and targets in 2023-2024 in
million barrels per day: 
 Country     October  May-Dec.  May-Dec. 2023     2024     Implied 2024
             2023     2023      targets with      targets  target with
             output*  targets   voluntary cuts**           voluntary cuts^
 Algeria        0.96     1.007             0.959    1.007              0.959
 Angola         1.15     1.455             1.455     1.28               1.28
 Congo          0.26      0.31              0.31    0.276              0.276
 Equatorial     0.06     0.121             0.121     0.07               0.07
 Guinea                                                    
 Gabon          0.22     0.177             0.169    0.177              0.169
 Iraq           4.38     4.431              4.22    4.431               4.22
 Kuwait         2.57     2.676             2.548    2.676              2.548
 Nigeria        1.35     1.742             1.742     1.38               1.38
 Saudi          9.01    10.478             9.978   10.478              9.978
 Arabia                                                    
 UAE            3.25     3.019             2.875    3.219              3.075
 Azerbaijan     0.49     0.684             0.684    0.551              0.551
 Kazakhstan     1.63     1.628              1.55    1.628               1.55
 Mexico         1.67     1.753             1.753    1.753              1.753
 Oman            0.8     0.841             0.801    0.841              0.801
 Russia***      9.53    10.478               9.5    9.949              9.449
 Bahrain***     0.85     0.196             0.196    0.196              0.196
 Brunei                  0.097             0.097    0.083              0.083
 Malaysia                0.567             0.567    0.401              0.401
 South                   0.124             0.124    0.124              0.124
 Sudan                   0.072             0.072    0.064              0.064
 Total         23.21    25.416            24.377   24.994             23.955
 Total         14.98     16.44            15.344    15.59             14.972
 Total         38.19    41.856            39.721   40.584             38.927
 * IEA figures
** Excludes Saudi Arabia's additional 1 million bpd voluntary cut from July 2023
to December 2023.
. *** Russia's 500,000 bpd voluntary cut is from March 2023 to December 2024 to
around 9.5 million bpd, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Russia's 2024 target is based on a revision announced by OPEC on June 13.
**** Figure is total for Bahrain, Brunei, Malaysia, Sudan and South Sudan
^ Includes extra voluntary cuts when announced

    
