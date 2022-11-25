Advanced search
CRB COMMODITY INDEX
End-of-day quote  -  2018-09-24
195.01   +0.10%
Baltic index sees best week since early October on capesize strength

11/25/2022 | 09:24am EST
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index was up this week, hitting a seven-week peak on higher rates for the bigger capesize segment on Friday.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, jumped 82 points, or about 6.6%, to 1,324 on Friday.

* The index gained 11.4% this week, its highest since early October.

* The capesize index extended its winning streak for the third day, up 229 points, or 16.6%, to 1,613. The index gained 43.8% in the week to a two-month high.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, increased $1,894 to $13,373.

* Dalian iron ore futures rose on Friday, extending a rally on recently unveiled support measures for China's property sector.

* The panamax index fell for the fifth consecutive week losing 7.2%. But the index gained for the second day and edged up 13 points, or 0.9%, at 1,479.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased by $115 to $13,310.

* The supramax index was up 1% for the week, ending a seven-week losing streak, and added 8 points to 1,182 for the day. (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2022
