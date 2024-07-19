- -
China's Third Plenum: To further develop old consumer products replacement program, Senior Official says
China's Third Plenum: To make sure monetary policy stable, senior official says
China's Third Plenum: property market has seen major change in supply and demand
Will use reform policy to support property sector growth
- property market has ssen positive changes after digesting inventories and optimatize new adds
- to build financing tax
07-18-24 2341ET