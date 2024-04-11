OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish energy trader Danske Commodities on Thursday reported an 84% drop in profits for 2023 as prices and volatility in the global energy markets fell following the turmoil seen in 2022.

Danske Commodities, owned by Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor, posted full-year adjusted earnings before tax of 359 million euros ($385.64 million), down from a record 2.25 billion euros in 2022.

"In a year, when markets started to stabilise after the energy crisis, market participants had to adjust to a new reality with declining energy prices and decreasing market volatility," CEO Helle Oestergaard Kristiansen said in a statement. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)