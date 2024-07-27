STORY: :: ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

:: California's Park Fire appears

to create a fire 'tornado'

:: July 25, 2024

The fire, believed to have been started by an arsonist, has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents in Butte County, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

A suspect was arrested on Thursday, accused of pushing a burning car down a bone-dry gully.

The fire grew uncontrolled overnight from 125,000 acres on Thursday to 164,200 acres on Friday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.