PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he will ask the European Union Commission to add germanium and gallium, two raw materials seen as critical for the green energy transition, to the catalogue of commodities for which the bloc should be self-sufficient.

"Do we prefer importing these products from China where they are produced in bad ecological circumstances, or at home with better ecological standards?," Le Maire told broadcaster LCI, adding that he favoured the second option. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alison Williams)