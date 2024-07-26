(Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed fresh investments in the week through July 24 despite a selloff in leading technology stocks as investors remained optimistic about a still-strong second-quarter earnings season, and potential Fed rate cuts.

According to LSEG data, investors snapped up global equity funds of a net $11.29 billion during the week, after about $26.15 billion worth of net purchases in the prior week.

Amid a slew of corporate earnings, second-quarter results for most U.S. firms including Coca-Cola, Spotify Technology and AT&T beat market estimates, although, megacap tech names - Tesla and Alphabet - reported lacklustre earnings.

Of the 201 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 79% beat consensus net income estimates, LSEG data showed.

The MSCI's global stock index has still dropped about 1.7% so far this week amid a slump in global tech stocks.

By region, U.S. equity funds drew $5.7 billion following $21.7 billion worth of net purchases in the previous week. Asian and European funds also saw $4.09 billion and $1.09 billion worth of inflows during the week.

Sectoral funds, however, witnessed $1.58 billion worth of outflows, with the technology sector experiencing $406 million worth of net selling. The financial sector still gained a net $818 million in inflows.

Global bond funds, meanwhile, received about $13.35 billion as investors extended net purchases into a 31st successive week.

By segment, corporate bond funds led the way as investors poured about $2.75 billion, marking an eighth weekly net purchase in a row. Loan participation, and government bond funds also gained $741 million and $338 million worth of inflows.

Investors, however, ditched money market funds of a net $52.48 billion, halting a three-weeks buying trend.

Among commodities, precious metals funds saw $932 million worth of net buying after about $1.03 billion worth of net purchases a week ago. Energy funds also had $42 million worth of inflows.

Data covering 29,558 emerging market funds showed bond funds drew a marginal $50 million in inflows after suffering $801 million worth of outflows in the previous week. Equity funds, meanwhile, saw $748 million worth of net selling.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)