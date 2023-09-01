Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global money market funds drew significant inflows in the week ended Aug. 30, as investors sought safety amid increasing perception that major central banks would maintain elevated interest rates for an extended period.

Investors also awaited U.S. economic data, including inflation and employment reports, for more clues on the direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Global money market funds attracted a net $5.96 billion in inflows, according to Refinitiv Lipper data, compared with about $2.13 billion worth of net selling in the previous week.

Against the backdrop of a surprisingly resilient U.S. economy, the case for an extended period of elevated interest rates has strengthened. This sentiment made investors more cautious ahead of crucial economic data: Thursday's report on U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and Friday's non-farm payrolls figures.

The Commerce Department's recent report assuaged some concerns, revealing that the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, rose by 3.3% year-on-year in July, meeting expectations.

On a regional basis, investors poured about $7.29 billion into U.S. money market funds and approximately $291 million into European funds. Conversely, Asian funds experienced net outflows of around $2.04 billion.

Meanwhile, riskier equity funds recorded a fourth straight week of outflows with about $2.73 billion in net disposals.

By sector, financials, energy, and industrials suffered net selling of $789 million, $196 million and $168 million, respectively. The tech sector drew $822 million in inflows.

Global bond funds received $429 million in inflows, on a net basis, after witnessing $3.86 billion worth of outflows, a week ago.

Global high yield funds received a net $1.17 billion, the first weekly inflow in six weeks. Investors also secured about $1.14 billion worth of government bond funds but disposed of $122 million worth of corporate bond funds.

In commodities, precious metal funds remained out of favour for a 14th successive week with a net $419 million worth of outflow, but energy funds drew a marginal $29 million worth of inflows.

Data for 24,223 emerging market funds showed that equity funds booked $1.88 billion worth of net selling, a third weekly outflow in a row. Bond funds also faced disposals, amounting to a net $698 million.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru;)