Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. CRB Commodity Index
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
End-of-day quote  -  2018-09-24
195.01   +0.10%
05:05aHSBC moves China markets head to become adviser to Asia Pacific co-CEOs
RE
04:49aUS Futures Dip, European Stocks Mostly Down Weighed by Banking Sector Concerns
DJ
04:29aE-Commodities Buys Back Over 2.6 Million Shares
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC moves China markets head to become adviser to Asia Pacific co-CEOs

03/24/2023 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HSBC branch in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has moved its head of markets in Greater China, Justin Chan, to become an adviser to its co-CEOs in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

HSBC veteran Chan will take up his new role at the start of next month, the memo said, which was signed by the bank's Asia Pacific co-CEOs David Liao and Surendra Rosha as well as its head of markets in Asia Pacific, Monish Tahilramani.

William Shek, HSBC's head of FX, EM rates and commodities and debt markets trading in Asia will step up to take on expanded responsibilities in the markets unit in Hong Kong, the memo added.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The move comes amid a wider reshuffle of top roles at HSBC's investment bank this week, including the appointment of Patrick George as the overall head of the markets and securities services division.

George is taking over the overseeing of HSBC's trading operations after previous head Georges Elhedery was promoted to the bank's finance chief role in a surprise move last year.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2023
All news about CRB COMMODITY INDEX
05:05aHSBC moves China markets head to become adviser to Asia Pacific co-CEOs
RE
04:49aUS Futures Dip, European Stocks Mostly Down Weighed by Banking Sector Concerns
DJ
04:29aE-Commodities Buys Back Over 2.6 Million Shares
MT
03:52aCopper prices touch three-week high as dollar eases
RE
03:00aECB pressures Austria's Raiffeisen bank to quit Russia -sources
RE
02:06aSwiss franc grapples with safe-haven identity crisis after Credit Suisse
RE
12:52aOil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve
RE
12:07aCopper dips from three-week high, banking crisis curbs gains
RE
03/23Copper dips from three-week high, banking crisis curbs gains
RE
03/23Soybeans hit 5-month low on Brazilian supplies; wheat faces weekly loss
RE
More news
Chart CRB COMMODITY INDEX
Duration : Period :
CRB Commodity Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer