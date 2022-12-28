ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Markets Rangebound Into the New Year

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--As 2022 comes to an end, a trader stated that the commodities market will very likely remain rangebound through the New Year.

Ken Ball of PI Financial in Winnipeg, Man. said there's heavy spreading, as well as the maneuvering of year-end positions and plenty of liquidation going on at the moment, "all trapped in a sideways affair."

"None of these markets have a situation beyond that says they're going anywhere right now," Mr. Ball stated, adding activity was way down in several commodities.

Mr. Ball said this has very little to do with canola itself, but much more to do with the large amounts of spreading the markets have been witnessing.

He noted that speculative money believes many of the grains and oilseeds are too high, including canola, without any reason to completely justify those prices.

"They will tend to avoid them," Mr. Ball commented, but suggested a situation could create "dominant direction" for canola and other commodities.

"Barring something unusual, the odds are something is going to fade," he continued.

In the meantime, Mr. Ball pointed to the increases canola made during most of the trading on Dec. 28. With ICE canola futures taking two days off for the holidays, it had to catch up to the gains made at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) the day before.

"It's just the usual stuff, year-end crapola. None of these markets are going anywhere. They're just waffling back and forth," the trader added.

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

