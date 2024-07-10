WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures fell by double digits as the global oilseed selloff continued.

A trader said Wednesday the November contract could soon test the psychological support level of 600 Canadian dollars per metric ton.

There were moderate to sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Upticks in crude oil attempted to stymie further declines in the oilseeds.

The downward shift in canola pushed the November contract below major moving averages. Also, canola crush margins lost about C$10 with the November positions around C$140 per ton above the futures.

Intense heat continued across most of the Prairies, with scattered thunderstorms in Wednesday's forecast.

Manitoba Agriculture reported the province's canola was in the rosette stage to flowering, while farmers sprayed for diseases.

The Canadian dollar was a little higher at 73.41 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 73.32.

There were 36,840 contracts traded on Wednesday, compared to the 48,156 contracts that changed hands on Tuesday. Spreading accounted for 16,618 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Contracts Price Change

Nov 617.90 dn 14.40 Jan 627.60 dn 14.00 Mar 635.80 dn 13.60 May 642.60 dn 13.10 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Contracts Prices Volume Nov/Jan 9.20 under to 9.90 under 4,237 Nov/Mar 17.40 under to 18.20 under 222 Nov/May 24.90 under 5 Jan/Mar 7.60 under to 8.50 under 2,853 Jan/May 14.40 under to 15.30 under 9 Mar/May 6.10 under to 7.00 under 882 May/Jul 1.90 under to 3.30 under 38 Jul/Nov 35.30 over to 30.50 over 63

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-10-24 1533ET