WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures fell by double digits as the global oilseed selloff continued.

A trader said Wednesday the November contract could soon test the psychological support level of 600 Canadian dollars per metric ton.

There were moderate to sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Upticks in crude oil attempted to stymie further declines in the oilseeds.

The downward shift in canola pushed the November contract below major moving averages. Also, canola crush margins lost about C$10 with the November positions around C$140 per ton above the futures.

Intense heat continued across most of the Prairies, with scattered thunderstorms in Wednesday's forecast.

Manitoba Agriculture reported the province's canola was in the rosette stage to flowering, while farmers sprayed for diseases.

The Canadian dollar was a little higher at 73.41 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 73.32.

There were 36,840 contracts traded on Wednesday, compared to the 48,156 contracts that changed hands on Tuesday. Spreading accounted for 16,618 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton:


Contracts Price Change 


 
   Nov       617.90 dn 14.40 
   Jan       627.60 dn 14.00 
   Mar       635.80 dn 13.60 
   May       642.60 dn 13.10 
 
   Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume   represents the number of spreads: 
 
   Contracts Prices                    Volume 
 
   Nov/Jan    9.20 under to 9.90 under 4,237 
   Nov/Mar   17.40 under to 18.20 under  222 
   Nov/May   24.90 under                   5 
   Jan/Mar    7.60 under to 8.50 under 2,853 
   Jan/May   14.40 under to 15.30 under    9 
   Mar/May    6.10 under to 7.00 under   882 
   May/Jul    1.90 under to 3.30 under    38 
   Jul/Nov   35.30 over to 30.50 over     63

