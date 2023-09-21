WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed lower on Thursday, getting caught up in a general selloff in the commodities.

Pressure on the Canadian oilseed also came from sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, along with more modest declines in Europe rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Saskatchewan reported its harvest was 82 percent complete provincewide, with canola at 65 percent finished.

The Canadian dollar was lower by mid-afternoon Thursday with the loonie at 74.27 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 74.50.

There were 39,629 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 38,412 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 27,340 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne:

Canola Price Change Nov 725.30 dn 10.80 Jan 735.30 dn 9.80 Mar 742.30 dn 9.40 May 747.90 dn 9.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 8.50 under to 10.00 under 8,046 Nov/Mar 15.40 under to 17.00 under 603 Nov/May 21.00 under to 21.90 under 63 Nov/Jul 24.70 under to 25.40 under 9 Jan/Mar 6.20 under to 7.10 under 4,222 Jan/May 11.70 under to 12.70 under 16 Jan/Jul 15.50 under to 16.50 under 10 Jan/Nov 11.80 over 1 Mar/May 5.30 under to 6.00 under 629 May/Jul 3.30 under to 4.00 under 54 Jul/Nov 28.30 over to 27.00 over 17

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

09-21-23 1525ET