WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed lower on Thursday, getting caught up in a general selloff in the commodities.

Pressure on the Canadian oilseed also came from sharp losses in the Chicago soy complex, along with more modest declines in Europe rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Saskatchewan reported its harvest was 82 percent complete provincewide, with canola at 65 percent finished.

The Canadian dollar was lower by mid-afternoon Thursday with the loonie at 74.27 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 74.50.

There were 39,629 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 38,412 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 27,340 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne: 

 
Canola 
            Price   Change 
 Nov        725.30  dn 10.80 
 Jan        735.30  dn 9.80 
 Mar        742.30  dn 9.40 
 May        747.90  dn 9.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months              Prices                 Volume 
 Nov/Jan    8.50 under to 10.00 under       8,046 
 Nov/Mar    15.40 under to 17.00 under        603 
 Nov/May    21.00 under to 21.90 under         63 
 Nov/Jul    24.70 under to 25.40 under          9 
 Jan/Mar    6.20 under to 7.10 under        4,222 
 Jan/May    11.70 under to 12.70 under         16 
 Jan/Jul    15.50 under to 16.50 under         10 
 Jan/Nov    11.80 over                          1 
 Mar/May    5.30 under to 6.00 under          629 
 May/Jul    3.30 under to 4.00 under           54 
 Jul/Nov    28.30 over to 27.00 over           17

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-23 1525ET