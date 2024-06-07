INDIA'S MAY FUEL SALES AT 20.485 MLN TONNES VS 19.858 MLN TONNES IN APRIL- GOVT
INDIA'S MAY FUEL SALES AT 20.485 MLN TONNES VS 19.858 MLN TONNES IN APRIL- GOVT
|INDIA'S MAY FUEL SALES AT 20.485 MLN TONNES VS 19.858 MLN TONNE…
|RE
|China's Trading Value Grows 6.3% in January-May
|MT
|Copper eases on soft China demand, US jobs data in focus
|RE
|Oil prices climb as OPEC+ reassures markets, ECB cuts interest rate
|RE
|Materials Gain After ECB Move - Materials Roundup
|DJ
|ICE Review : Canola Gains For First Time This Week
|DJ
|Corn Futures Rise on Brazilian Tax Plan -- Daily Grain Highlights
|DJ
|World stocks at record high after cautious ECB rate cut
|RE
|Exchange-Traded Funds Lower, US Equities Mixed After Initial Jobless Claims Rise Unexpectedly
|MT
|Ambrey says aware of incident west of Yemen's Mokha
|RE
|US Natural Gas Stocks Rise More Than Expected in Week Ended May 31
|MT
|RUSSIA'S NOVAK: RUSSIA ALMOST COMPLETELY FULFILLED OPEC+ DEAL IN…
|RE
|Sprott Brief: Sprott Physical Copper Trust Closed Initial Public Offering of 10 Million Transferable Units at a Price of US$10.00 per Unit; Will Generate Gross Proceeds of US$100 Million
|MT
|Exchange-Traded Funds Edge Up, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday as Investors Await Fresh Data
|MT
|Zenith Values Caution Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Up
|MT
|TSX futures muted, commodities gain on rate cut bets
|RE
|U.S. Futures Flat, European Stocks Up as Markets Await Expected ECB Rate Cut
|DJ
|Rhine in south Germany closed to shipping, may reopen on Friday
|RE
|Glencore Explores Sale of Kazzinc Stake
|MT
|Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts twice, spewing red-hot lava
|RE
|E-Commodities Holdings Repurchases 1.2 Million Shares
|MT
|Voltaic Strategic Resources Confirms Copper-Gold Mineralization at Meekatharra Project
|MT
|Honey hunters in Nepal face dwindling bee numbers
|RE
|Materials Gain After Weak Jobs Data - Materials Roundup
|DJ
|ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Peaks Likely in for the Season
|DJ