  Homepage
  Commodities
  CRB Commodity Index
  News
  Summary
       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
End-of-day quote  -  2018-09-24
195.01   +0.10%
05:00pMaterials Down After Economic, Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:49pBHP expects China to support commodities demand in 2023
RE
04:34pBelated, But Lengthy, 'Santa Claus Rally' On TSX Paused, At Least For Today
MT
Materials Down After Economic, Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

01/18/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak inflation and economic data pointed to a slowdown in economic activity.

The producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday, the slowest annual pace since March 2021.

Lower costs for equipment and other supplies could take the pressure off some miners, but the data also suggested that demand is likely to fall for commodities.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1659ET

