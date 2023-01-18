Materials Down After Economic, Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak inflation and economic data pointed to a slowdown in economic activity.

The producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday, the slowest annual pace since March 2021.

Lower costs for equipment and other supplies could take the pressure off some miners, but the data also suggested that demand is likely to fall for commodities.

