Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid bets that the Federal Reserve would succeed in ushering the U.S. economy to a "soft landing."

Gross domestic product rose at an unexpectedly robust rate annual rate of 2.8% for April through June, the Commerce Department said. "Overall, the economy continues to disprove skeptics," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research. "Growth has certainly cooled relative to last year, but it has done so at a gradual pace," the economists said.

07-25-24 1736ET