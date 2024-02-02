Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down after strong jobs data raised the specter that rate cuts would be further delayed.

U.S. employers added a seasonally adjusted 353,000 jobs last month, the largest increment in a year, the Labor Department reported.

The data spurred the biggest jump in the 10-year Treasury yield since July.

The dollar rose by more than 0.8% against a basket of other currencies, weighing on the price of dollar-denominated commodities.

