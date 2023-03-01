Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  CRB Commodity Index
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
End-of-day quote  -  2018-09-24
195.01   +0.10%
05:03pMaterials Up on Value Sector Bias -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pTSX Closes Up Near 40 Pts As Higher Commodity Prices Helped Resources Heavy Index; Wells Fargo Citing Competition For Stocks
MT
03:38pSoybean Futures Rise as Lower Prices Spur Interest -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Up on Value Sector Bias -- Materials Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, as traders rotated into value sectors from growth sectors.

While commodities prices are facing "cross currents" from increased Chinese demand, currency moves and other countervailing factors, miners and steelmakers are more attractive to many investors than growth stocks like technology in the current environment, said one strategist.

The tech sector of the S&P 500 fell Wednesday, even as investors bought materials stocks.

"They have shorter-duration earnings," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"You're valuing those companies not on what they are going to earn in 10 years, but what they're going to earn next year," Mr. Marshall said.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1702ET

