Materials Up on Value Sector Bias -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose, as traders rotated into value sectors from growth sectors.

While commodities prices are facing "cross currents" from increased Chinese demand, currency moves and other countervailing factors, miners and steelmakers are more attractive to many investors than growth stocks like technology in the current environment, said one strategist.

The tech sector of the S&P 500 fell Wednesday, even as investors bought materials stocks.

"They have shorter-duration earnings," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"You're valuing those companies not on what they are going to earn in 10 years, but what they're going to earn next year," Mr. Marshall said.

