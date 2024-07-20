POLLUTION LEVELS AROUND THE VESSEL ARE STILL UNDETERMINED, HAFNIA SAYS
Commodities Overview: Agriculture takes a beating, metals stabilize and energy rises
|RE
|UKMTO reports two attacks northwest of Yemen's Mokha, minor damage to vessel
|RE
|Materials Decline on Retreat From Risk - Materials Roundup
|DJ
|Oil Rig Count Slips by 1 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
|MT
|EU Set to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Biofuels in Anti-Dumping Probe -- Update
|DJ
|Sector Update: Energy
|MT
|Wheat rebounds on short-covering, global weather worries
|RE
|US drillers add oil and gas rigs for second time in three weeks - Baker Hughes
|RE
|Canada Producer Prices Flat in June, Raw Material Costs Slide
|DJ
|Gold Continues to Retreat from Record Highs as the Dollar Rises
|MT
|Exchange-Traded Funds Higher, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Friday as Global IT Outage Recovery Begins
|MT
|Scotiabank on the Day Ahead in Canada
|MT
|Corn, soybeans and wheat head for weekly losses amid ample supply
|RE
|Copper extends downturn to three-month low on China gloom
|RE
|ELENGY (NOT FLUXYS): MONTOIR LNG TERMINAL MAINTENANCE…
|RE
|Japan's capital seen facing increased inflation pressure
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Weighed by Risk-Off Sentiment
|DJ
|China to Further Develop 'New Productive Forces' as Drivers for Economy, Senior Official Says
|DJ
|Gold slips but set for fourth weekly rise on US rate cut prospects
|RE
|SPOT GOLD FALLS NEARLY 1%…
|RE
|Gold set for fourth weekly rise on US rate-cut bets
|RE
|Wheat, corn and soybeans head for weekly losses amid ample supply
|RE
|Record yields have eluded US soybeans for eight years -Braun
|RE
|Corn Futures Fall on Pressure From Large Supply -- Daily Grain Highlights
|DJ
|CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as potential rate cut looms
|RE
