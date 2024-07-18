NAPERVILLE, Illinois, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans have not notched a new national yield record since 2016, though it may not be out of the question this year should the crops receive adequate rainfall over the next six or seven weeks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s trendline yield for U.S. soybeans of 52 bushels per acre would be a new record by 0.1 bpa and is identical to the 2023 trend. The agency’s soy trends have been less controversial than those for corn because final soy yield exceeded trend most recently in 2021 and 2020.

Additionally, last year was the first since 2014 where USDA’s trend soy yield reflected a new record, whereas the corn trend has exceeded previous highs for five consecutive years and by larger degrees than for soybeans.

Speculators’ record-short position in CBOT soybeans coupled with the steep price downturn hints that the market is on board with hefty soy yields in the No. 2 exporter, likely similar sentiment as in corn.

If every U.S. state in 2024 matches its current record soybean yield, national soybean yield works out to 55.2 bpa if using USDA’s June 28 harvested acreage estimates. That is worth an additional 270 million bushels (6%) beyond USDA’s latest crop peg.

Taking each state’s second-largest yield drops the national yield to 52.9 bpa and the third-largest yields churn out a 52.1 bpa. Averaging each state’s best three yields of the last five years puts national yield at 52.3 bpa, demonstrating the strength of USDA’s trend figure.

But 52 is not unreasonable given that 51.9 was achieved eight years ago, and farmers have since honed their yield-maximizing practices, including earlier planting.

The 2016 result came after the wettest Midwestern July-August since 1895. U.S. forecasters on Thursday placed equal chances of below- or above-average August rainfall across the bulk of soy country, and a wetter bias was seen in the parched Southeast.

Minnesota, the Dakotas and Kansas are the major U.S. soy states furthest separated from their 2016 records. Some 15 states that typically account for nearly half of U.S. soy production notched yield records in 2021, but drought in the Dakotas limited national yield to 51.7 bpa, just shy of the high.

CONDITIONS AND AUGUST POSSIBILITIES

As of Sunday, U.S. soybeans were rated 68% good-to-excellent, the week’s highest since 2020 and also identical to that year. The week’s last higher reading was 69% in 2018 and in 2016, beans were 71% good-to-excellent.

Taking average conditions for this same time in 2020, 2018 and 2016 as a benchmark shows where 2024 shines and lags. Current conditions in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana are 21, 19, 13 and 12 percentage points ahead of the benchmark average.

Minnesota is 21 points behind, Wisconsin is down 27 points and North Carolina is off 34 points. Top producer Illinois is up 4 percentage points from the benchmark average, but No. 2 Iowa is down 7 points.

USDA’s statistics service will release its first survey-based estimates for U.S. soy and corn yields on Aug. 12, replacing the trend yields from the World Board. The August crop production estimates will also incorporate any needed soy and corn acreage adjustments.

In the last decade, August soybean yield came in lower than what the World Board printed in July only twice: 2023 and 2021. Crop conditions as of mid-July were 55% and 60% good-to-excellent, respectively.

The August U.S. soybean yield was the highest print between August and the final in four of the last five years (not 2021), but August did not mark the highest surveyed yield in the 10 years prior to that.

Additionally, the August soybean yield was higher than the final yield in six of the last seven years (not 2021). USDA’s all-time highest print for surveyed U.S. soy yield was 53.3 bpa in August 2020, followed by 53.1 in October 2018.

The average August trade guess for U.S. soybean yield has been too low in seven of the past 10 years. Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

(Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)