Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. CRB Commodity Index
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
End-of-day quote  -  2018-09-24
195.01   +0.10%
08:56aOil Prices Rise Again on Drop in US Inventories and Squeezed Supply as Kurdistan Exports Remain Off Line
MT
08:36aS.Korea, US seeking extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon -Montenegro
RE
08:12aFading Bank Worries Boost Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Wednesday
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea, US seeking extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon -Montenegro

03/29/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Do Kwon is arrested in Podgorica

PODGORICA (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. are seeking the extradition of Do Kwon, an international fugitive accused of a multibillion-dollar fraud, and another suspect arrested in Montenegro last week, the Montenegrin Justice Minister Marko Kovac said on Wednesday.

Do Kwon, a South Korean national, is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022 and roiled cryptocurrency markets.

A U.S. indictment announced last week charged Do Kwon, who co-founded Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with two counts each of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

He presided over the two digital currencies that lost an estimated $40 billion or more last year. South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for him last September.

"The extradition of Do Kwon (and the other suspect)... has been officially requested" by South Korea and the United States had asked for Do Kwon's extradition as well, Kovac told a news conference in the capital Podgorica.

But Kovac said the two had been charged in Montenegro with forging documents and would be extradited only after a trial and any sentence served in the small Adriatic republic.

Do Kwon and the second suspect - identified as Hon Chang Joon in a Montenegrin police statement - were detained on March 23 at Podgorica airport as they tried to board a flight to Dubai, according to Kovac.

Montenegrin police charged the two with forging official documents after police said they had found doctored Costa Rican passports, a separate set of Belgian passports, laptop computers and other devices in their luggage.

Kovac said the South Korean and U.S. extradition requests also called for the handover of the computers.

A court in Podgorica ordered them placed in 30-day pre-trial detention.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Stevo Vasiljevic; editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CRB COMMODITY INDEX
08:56aOil Prices Rise Again on Drop in US Inventories and Squeezed Supply as Kurdistan Export..
MT
08:36aS.Korea, US seeking extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon -Montenegro
RE
08:12aFading Bank Worries Boost Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:41aTSX set for higher open, tracks strength in crude prices
RE
05:54aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to Improve as Banking ..
DJ
05:11aSingapore Domestic Supply Prices Decline to Over Two-year Low
MT
03:48aUS Futures, European Stocks Rise as Banking Concerns Subside
DJ
02:40aRussia says Cargill will cease exports of its grain
RE
02:36aSingapore Manufactured Products, Domestic Supply Prices Edge Up in February
MT
02:03aAsian stocks rally as bank jitters calm, Alibaba lifts mood
RE
More news
Chart CRB COMMODITY INDEX
Duration : Period :
CRB Commodity Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer