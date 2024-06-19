SHANGHAI'S MOST ACTIVE LEAD CONTRACT RISES 3% TO 19,450 YUAN A METRIC TON
|Materials Decline as Dollar Gains, Weak Data Continue - Materials Roundup
|LIVESTOCK-CME hogs rally after contract lows; cattle futures jump
|Nasdaq Closes at Fresh Record High for Fifth Day as Traders Parse Consumer Sentiment Survey
|Oil Rig Count Drops by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
|Islamic State claims responsibility for attack that killed at least 42 in eastern Congo
|US drillers cut oil and gas rig count to lowest since January 2022 - Baker Hughes
|UKMTO SAYS, REGARDING INCIDENT TOOK PLACE 66NM SOUTHWEST OF YEME…
|ICE Canola Slides Further With Little Help From Other Oils
|Sweden says no to new power cable to Germany
|Rescue underway for crew of Greek-owned vessel hit by Houthis, Philippines says
|TSX futures slip as US Fed rate concerns linger
|Copper drops on dollar and inventories; nickel hits two-month low
|MP Evans celebrates higher palm oil production but price mildly lower
|Crude Oil Prices Decline Amid Outlook for Higher Interest Rates, Strong Demand Projections Provide Support
|Gold eyes first weekly gain in four on cooling US inflation
|US military says it destroyed Houthi patrol boats, drone
|Oil prices on track for weekly gain on solid demand outlook
|New Zealand Records Lowest Annual Food Price Increase in Nearly Six Years in May
|Materials Decline as Dollar Strengthens - Materials Roundup
|Energy Declines as Oil, Gas Rallies Stall - Energy Roundup
|Exchange-Traded Funds Lower, US Equities Mixed After Producer Price Index Declines Unexpectedly
|OPEC sees no peak oil demand long term, secretary general says
|Ukraine agrees first LNG supply deal with US company Venture Global
|US Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Gain Than Expected in Week Ended June 7
|May Producer Prices Fall Back to Negative Territory
