Critical Mineral Resources PLC - exploration and development of clean energy metals in Morocco - KM Securities Pty Ltd buys 10.0 million shares at 3.75 pence, worth GBP375,000, on Friday. KM Securities now has a 16.3% stake, replacing EV Metals Group PLC, which sells its entire 16.3% shareholding. "I am delighted to welcome KM Securities to the register," says Critical Mineral Resources Chief Executive Officer Charlie Long. "It brings significant experience supporting and developing mineral companies focused on critical materials and clean energy commodities."

KM Securities is an investment vehicle founded by Russell Thomson, a non-executive director of Critical Mineral Resources, and Michael Naylor. Thomson holds a 50% stake in KM Securities and so is now interested in 8.2% of the shares of Critical Mineral Resources and 9.9% of its voting rights.

Current stock price: 3.00p

12-month change: down 33%

