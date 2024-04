PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index rose in March, breaking a run of seven consecutive monthly declines.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.3 points in March, up from a revised 117.0 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.

The February reading was a three-year low for the index. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)