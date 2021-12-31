Asia Gold-Demand lukewarm as holidays, coronavirus surge keep buyers on sidelines

* Indian discount up to $5/oz versus last week's $2
* Many Indian jewellers not replenishing inventory on virus
fears
* China premiums little changed at $6-$8 an ounce
* China demand seen recovering ahead of Lunar New Year
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold discounts in India widened to the
highest level in five months this week as consumers in major
Asian countries held back purchases into the year-end holidays
as new virus-related restrictions were imposed.
"For the past few days demand was very weak. Jewellers were
not making big purchases as retail buying has dried up," said
Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.
Dealers were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over
official domestic prices this week - inclusive of the 10.75%
import and 3% sales levies - up from the last week's $2.
Jewellers are reducing inventories as many states have
started imposing curbs on weddings and other functions due to
rising cases of coronavirus, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer.
"Many jewellers are not replenishing inventory. They are
afraid of a new wave of coronavirus," the dealer said.
Premiums of around $6-$8 an ounce were charged in China this
week, little changed from last week. Premiums in neighbouring
Hong Kong were also unchanged around $0.60-$2.00 per ounce over
the benchmark prices.
Data earlier this week showed China's net gold imports via
Hong Kong dropped in November, although analysts expect demand
to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Logistic, industrial and retail businesses slightly
recovered in 2021, said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus
Metals Hong Kong Ltd.
Gold demand is Asian centres rebounded slightly this year
after virus-related lockdowns and supply bottlenecks depressed
retail demand for the metal and led prices to record highs in
2020.
Several countries have reported a surge in daily virus cases
because of the Omicron variant, keeping investors on the
tenterhooks as it could derail recovering physical demand for
the metal.
Demand remained muted in Japan, with gold being sold at par
with benchmark gold prices.
(Reporting by Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Asha
Sistla, Bharat Govind and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by
David Evans)