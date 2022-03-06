CERAWEEK-Energy conference returns to Houston as Ukraine conflict puts market in turmoil

March 6 (Reuters) - The world's biggest gathering of energy
industry leaders returns to Houston this week as Russia's
invasion of Ukraine delivers an oil price shock to the global
economy and embattled executives face growing criticism for the
industry's role in climate change.
Global oil prices have reached levels not seen for a decade
at over $115 a barrel as disruption to crude and fuel exports
from Russia has left the world short of supply. Gas prices have
also reached record highs, delivering a combined rise in energy
costs that is slowing economic growth.
"We're meeting not only at a time of political turbulence
but also turbulence in the energy markets – extreme turbulence
of a kind that's rarely been seen," said Daniel Yergin, author
and vice chairman of S&P Global, which presents the conference.
The United States and allies have imposed heavy sanctions on
Russia. While those efforts have specifically not targeted
Russian oil and gas, Russian oil companies are having trouble
selling barrels as buyers effectively "self-sanction" to avoid
unwittingly falling foul of existing or future sanctions.
“The idea was not to sanction oil and gas because of their
essential nature but oil is getting sanctioned by private actors
not wanting to pick it up or ports not wanting to receive it and
the longer this goes on the more supply chains are going to
buckle,” said Yergin.
That has exacerbated already short supplies, adding pressure
on oil producers to increase output as global demand surpasses
pre-pandemic levels. After cutting spending and production
during the depths of COVID outbreak, however, the industry has
been in no shape to match the growth in consumption.
OPEC+ producers, meanwhile, are routinely falling short of
their targeted supply increases, and the number of operating
U.S. oil rigs, while rising, is still 24% below where it was
prior to the pandemic.
Executives are weighing the need for more oil in the short
term with the pressure they face to pump less in the long term
as the economy transitions away from fossil fuels.
This year's CERAWeek is expected to attract more than 45,000
attendees and features numerous presentations on the energy
transition - including a Monday kickoff discussion with U.S.
climate czar John Kerry.
CERAWeek was canceled in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic
exploded, and last year's event was held virtually at a time
when oil-and-gas demand was beginning to rebound in earnest from
the lockdowns and travel bans that dominated 2020. Back then,
top executives, including the CEOs of Shell and BP, suggested
that the peak in oil demand could have been reached.
Instead, consumption has surged. Energy security will be
back on the agenda at CERAWeek.
"The world will continue to demand more energy, not less.
And the question is whether that energy comes from the United
States or hostile regimes like Russia," said Frank Macchiarola,
senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory
affairs at industry group the American Petroleum Institute.
The United States and European partners are exploring
banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said on Sunday, but stressed the importance of
maintaining steady oil supplies globally.
Advocates of greater use of renewables say that additional
fossil-fuel investment now will only increase the world's
dependence on oil and gas at a time when the climate continues
to warm - and Russia's actions makes transitioning to cleaner
fuels more desirable.
High oil and gas prices should encourage fuel demand
destruction and make renewable energy and battery cars more
competitive - although $100 oil is not necessarily good for the
transition.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United
States hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, an automobile
association, which is the highest since July 2008. Consumers are
paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a
month ago.
"These prices will affect how people operate," said Yergin.
"It may make people more interested in electric cars."
