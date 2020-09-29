Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/29 03:45:04 am
1880.989935 USD   -0.08%
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:19aCritical Metals lists in London as mining IPOs multiply
RE
02:16aAsian markets hunker down ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/29/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, September 29 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 219,654 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-20   398.30  403.50  398.30  401.52  398.12   3.40       293       722 
Nov-20   402.50  405.90  401.70  402.88  399.64   3.24        11        19 
Dec-20   401.46  406.06  401.32  403.96  399.78   4.18   175,770   200,956 
Feb-21   402.88  407.68  402.88  405.56  401.30   4.26    24,556    21,494 
Apr-21   405.10  409.46  404.80  407.48  403.00   4.48    12,410    16,246 
Jun-21   407.08  411.42  406.86  409.50  405.22   4.28     2,288     8,768 
Aug-21   406.82  412.98  406.82  410.98  406.58   4.40     4,311    15,240 
Oct-21   409.16  413.10  409.14  411.18  408.64   2.54        15        25 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

