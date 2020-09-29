China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, September 29 2020 Gold Turnover: 219,654 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-20 398.30 403.50 398.30 401.52 398.12 3.40 293 722 Nov-20 402.50 405.90 401.70 402.88 399.64 3.24 11 19 Dec-20 401.46 406.06 401.32 403.96 399.78 4.18 175,770 200,956 Feb-21 402.88 407.68 402.88 405.56 401.30 4.26 24,556 21,494 Apr-21 405.10 409.46 404.80 407.48 403.00 4.48 12,410 16,246 Jun-21 407.08 411.42 406.86 409.50 405.22 4.28 2,288 8,768 Aug-21 406.82 412.98 406.82 410.98 406.58 4.40 4,311 15,240 Oct-21 409.16 413.10 409.14 411.18 408.64 2.54 15 25 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

