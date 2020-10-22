China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, October 22 2020 Gold Turnover: 196,897 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 404.92 404.98 403.00 403.98 404.12 -.14 4 8 Dec-20 406.40 407.44 403.58 405.60 404.66 .94 153,265 175,557 Jan-21 407.60 408.30 404.74 406.22 404.94 1.28 374 195 Feb-21 408.46 409.18 405.38 407.40 406.30 1.10 26,443 22,175 Apr-21 409.44 411.12 407.42 409.30 408.16 1.14 13,091 22,834 Jun-21 412.36 413.04 409.36 410.76 410.54 .22 2,542 16,106 Aug-21 413.90 414.74 411.20 412.84 411.66 1.18 1,170 15,085 Oct-21 414.70 416.00 413.80 414.90 413.48 1.42 8 38 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0330ET