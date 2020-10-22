Log in
GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/22/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, October 22 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 196,897 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   404.92  404.98  403.00  403.98  404.12   -.14         4         8 
Dec-20   406.40  407.44  403.58  405.60  404.66    .94   153,265   175,557 
Jan-21   407.60  408.30  404.74  406.22  404.94   1.28       374       195 
Feb-21   408.46  409.18  405.38  407.40  406.30   1.10    26,443    22,175 
Apr-21   409.44  411.12  407.42  409.30  408.16   1.14    13,091    22,834 
Jun-21   412.36  413.04  409.36  410.76  410.54    .22     2,542    16,106 
Aug-21   413.90  414.74  411.20  412.84  411.66   1.18     1,170    15,085 
Oct-21   414.70  416.00  413.80  414.90  413.48   1.42         8        38 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 0330ET


