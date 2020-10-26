Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/26/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, October 26 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 229,488 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20        -       -       -  401.88  401.88    .00         0         7 
Dec-20   403.58  404.10  400.28  402.02  402.80   -.78   167,714   169,399 
Jan-21   404.94  404.94  401.44  403.22  403.64   -.42       910       317 
Feb-21   405.60  405.88  402.20  403.96  404.60   -.64    36,942    23,244 
Apr-21   407.38  407.92  404.20  405.86  406.60   -.74    18,428    21,624 
Jun-21   409.60  410.00  406.28  407.50  408.86  -1.36     3,624    18,177 
Aug-21   411.44  411.50  408.02  409.62  410.16   -.54     1,858    14,725 
Oct-21   417.20  417.20  408.70  411.36  410.96    .40        12        34 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0330ET


