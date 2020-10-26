China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, October 26 2020 Gold Turnover: 229,488 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 - - - 401.88 401.88 .00 0 7 Dec-20 403.58 404.10 400.28 402.02 402.80 -.78 167,714 169,399 Jan-21 404.94 404.94 401.44 403.22 403.64 -.42 910 317 Feb-21 405.60 405.88 402.20 403.96 404.60 -.64 36,942 23,244 Apr-21 407.38 407.92 404.20 405.86 406.60 -.74 18,428 21,624 Jun-21 409.60 410.00 406.28 407.50 408.86 -1.36 3,624 18,177 Aug-21 411.44 411.50 408.02 409.62 410.16 -.54 1,858 14,725 Oct-21 417.20 417.20 408.70 411.36 410.96 .40 12 34 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

