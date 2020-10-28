China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 28 2020 Gold Turnover: 167,177 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 403.00 403.00 403.00 403.00 402.18 .82 1 3 Dec-20 404.80 406.52 404.36 405.44 404.50 .94 120,494 158,003 Jan-21 406.24 407.34 405.46 406.48 405.58 .90 597 433 Feb-21 406.80 408.40 406.24 407.28 406.36 .92 28,183 26,217 Apr-21 409.00 410.42 408.26 409.30 408.46 .84 12,467 21,656 Jun-21 411.18 412.50 410.42 411.60 410.86 .74 4,038 22,493 Aug-21 412.38 413.86 411.94 412.96 412.36 .60 1,391 15,523 Oct-21 413.70 415.82 413.70 414.92 413.46 1.46 6 34 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

