GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, October 28 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 167,177 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   403.00  403.00  403.00  403.00  402.18    .82         1         3 
Dec-20   404.80  406.52  404.36  405.44  404.50    .94   120,494   158,003 
Jan-21   406.24  407.34  405.46  406.48  405.58    .90       597       433 
Feb-21   406.80  408.40  406.24  407.28  406.36    .92    28,183    26,217 
Apr-21   409.00  410.42  408.26  409.30  408.46    .84    12,467    21,656 
Jun-21   411.18  412.50  410.42  411.60  410.86    .74     4,038    22,493 
Aug-21   412.38  413.86  411.94  412.96  412.36    .60     1,391    15,523 
Oct-21   413.70  415.82  413.70  414.92  413.46   1.46         6        34 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0330ET


GOLD 0.06% 1906.56 Delayed Quote.25.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.7129 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
