Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, October 30 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 310,343 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20   395.60  399.40  395.60  398.16  399.18  -1.02        36        15 
Dec-20   396.88  399.50  394.92  397.40  399.70  -2.30   198,494   148,505 
Jan-21   397.70  400.64  396.30  398.58  400.90  -2.32     2,833     2,235 
Feb-21   398.78  401.54  396.94  399.52  401.66  -2.14    66,642    32,833 
Apr-21   400.46  403.68  399.04  401.70  403.66  -1.96    28,663    22,805 
Jun-21   403.00  405.84  385.50  403.40  405.88  -2.48     8,172    27,581 
Aug-21   403.46  407.28  402.68  405.32  407.26  -1.94     5,468    15,333 
Oct-21   404.74  408.82  403.20  406.18  408.72  -2.54        35        37 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0330ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.10% 1870.9 Delayed Quote.23.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.70307 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOLD
03:44aGlencore Cuts 2020 Coal Guidance Due to Strikes at Colombia Mine
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
12:47aGold edges up as dollar slips, pandemic fears grow
RE
10/29Materials Shares Rise Amid Strong Economic Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/29Gold falls to one-month low as dollar extends rally
RE
10/29First Quantum sees no negative impact from potential Zambia default - CFO
RE
10/29NEWMONT : 3Q Revenue Rises on Higher Gold Prices
DJ
10/29Sibanye-Stillwater posts record Q3 profit on higher metals prices
RE
10/29GREATLAND GOLD : Drilling Results Point to New Australia Target Area
DJ
10/29Sibanye-Stillwater's Q3 output at South African PGM mines down 18%
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group