China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, October 30 2020 Gold Turnover: 310,343 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 395.60 399.40 395.60 398.16 399.18 -1.02 36 15 Dec-20 396.88 399.50 394.92 397.40 399.70 -2.30 198,494 148,505 Jan-21 397.70 400.64 396.30 398.58 400.90 -2.32 2,833 2,235 Feb-21 398.78 401.54 396.94 399.52 401.66 -2.14 66,642 32,833 Apr-21 400.46 403.68 399.04 401.70 403.66 -1.96 28,663 22,805 Jun-21 403.00 405.84 385.50 403.40 405.88 -2.48 8,172 27,581 Aug-21 403.46 407.28 402.68 405.32 407.26 -1.94 5,468 15,333 Oct-21 404.74 408.82 403.20 406.18 408.72 -2.54 35 37 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

