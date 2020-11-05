Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/05/2020 | 02:31am EST
Thursday, November 5 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 212,776 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20        -       -       -  394.94  394.94    .00         0         0 
Dec-20   404.16  404.70  399.22  402.68  404.44  -1.76   146,502   129,696 
Jan-21   405.64  405.74  400.50  404.22  405.66  -1.44       939     2,530 
Feb-21   406.58  406.76  401.44  405.10  406.60  -1.50    45,095    40,472 
Apr-21   408.62  408.80  403.54  407.30  408.66  -1.36    12,951    20,797 
Jun-21   410.86  410.86  405.78  409.38  410.52  -1.14     5,782    31,081 
Aug-21   412.70  412.72  407.76  410.76  412.52  -1.76     1,500    15,172 
Oct-21   413.22  413.50  409.60  412.00  413.74  -1.74         7        59 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0230ET


