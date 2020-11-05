China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 5 2020 Gold Turnover: 212,776 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 - - - 394.94 394.94 .00 0 0 Dec-20 404.16 404.70 399.22 402.68 404.44 -1.76 146,502 129,696 Jan-21 405.64 405.74 400.50 404.22 405.66 -1.44 939 2,530 Feb-21 406.58 406.76 401.44 405.10 406.60 -1.50 45,095 40,472 Apr-21 408.62 408.80 403.54 407.30 408.66 -1.36 12,951 20,797 Jun-21 410.86 410.86 405.78 409.38 410.52 -1.14 5,782 31,081 Aug-21 412.70 412.72 407.76 410.76 412.52 -1.76 1,500 15,172 Oct-21 413.22 413.50 409.60 412.00 413.74 -1.74 7 59 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

